UFC Vegas 66 Results & Highlights: Cannonier Outworks Strickland

UFC Vegas 66 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw top-ten middleweights Jared Cannonier (#3) and Sean Strickland (#7) clash, with both looking to bounce back from recent high-profile defeats. While in the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov did battle at lightweight.

Catch all the UFC Vegas 66 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Said Nurmagomedov def. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

In this bantamweight bout, Said Nurmagomedov came from behind to defeat Saidyokub Kakhramonov with a guillotine choke. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Cody Brundage

In this middleweight bout, Michal Oleksiejczuk earned a brutal first-round KO of Cody Brundage. Catch the finish below.

NASTY GROUND AND POUND LED TO THE FINISH 👊#UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/Dalyz8KrCf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

Drew Dober def. Bobby Green

In this lightweight bout, Drew Dober earned a devastating KO win over Bobby Green.

Round one saw Green have more success on the feet, consistently landing head strikes as Dober attempted to close the distance. Then in round two, Green continued putting together effective strikes until Dober landed a huge left to get the KO. Catch the finish below.

Drew Dober ties Dustin Poirier for most knockouts in UFC lightweight history with eight 😤 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/8aiBBYreDC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

Alex Caceres def. Julian Erosa

Alex Caceres exquisitely set up and landed a perfect head kick to defeat Julian Erosa in their featherweight bout. Catch the finish below.

WHAT A WAY TO END IT 🤯 @BruceLeeroyGlow gets the finish in round 1! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/LCvBoxJR9S — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Amir Albazi def. Alessandro Costa

In this flyweight bout, Amir Albazi earned a huge KO win against Alessandro Costa.

A very tentative round one saw neither fighter land anything significant. In round two, Albazi dropped Costa early and dominated from on top for the rest of the round. Then in round three, Albazi dropped Costa with an uppercut and finished him off with ground and pound. Catch the finish below.

Amir Albazi is a BAAAADD MAN 👊💥 @AmirAlbazi stays undefeated in the Octagon! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/eCBthFiprL — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Arman Tsarukyan def. Damir Ismagulov

In this lightweight bout, Arman Tsarukyan earned a dominant victory over Damir Ismagulov.

In round one, Tsarukyan landed several takedowns, but Ismagulov managed to hold his own in the grappling. Round two saw Tsarukyan outwrestle Ismagulov, landing several takedowns and taking his back. In round three, Tsarukyan took Ismagulov’s back again twice but couldn’t lock in a submission. Catch the decision below.

Jared Cannonier def. Sean Strickland

In the main event, Jared Cannonier earned a split decision victory over Sean Strickland in their middleweight bout.

In round one, neither fighter landed anything decisive, but Strickland managed to get a brief takedown. Round two saw Cannonier push the pace landing heavy leg kicks and a stinging blow late on. In round three, both fighters started to let their hands loose, with Cannonier landing stinging combinations.

Round four saw both fighters have success on the feet, with Cannonier landing a stinging blow late one. In the final round, Cannonier landed several power shots to round out the win. Catch the highlights below.

The final fight action of 2022 starts NOW #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/EMgPoWCNrX — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Last 2 rounds of 2022 are up next! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/jOvaBiy9um — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Our final fight of 2022 goes the distance! Decision up next #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/cwgwkneFlT — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

A split decision to close the year!



Jared Cannonier ending 2022 with a big win on his resume #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/W4vk6oZS3v — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Main Card

Preliminary Card