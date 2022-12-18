UFC Vegas 66 Results & Highlights: Cannonier Outworks Strickland

UFC Vegas 66 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
The main event saw top-ten middleweights Jared Cannonier (#3) and Sean Strickland (#7) clash, with both looking to bounce back from recent high-profile defeats. While in the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov did battle at lightweight.
Catch all the UFC Vegas 66 highlights and results below!
Preliminary Card Highlights
Said Nurmagomedov def. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
In this bantamweight bout, Said Nurmagomedov came from behind to defeat Saidyokub Kakhramonov with a guillotine choke. Catch the finish below.
Main Card Highlights
Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Cody Brundage
In this middleweight bout, Michal Oleksiejczuk earned a brutal first-round KO of Cody Brundage. Catch the finish below.
Drew Dober def. Bobby Green
In this lightweight bout, Drew Dober earned a devastating KO win over Bobby Green.
Round one saw Green have more success on the feet, consistently landing head strikes as Dober attempted to close the distance. Then in round two, Green continued putting together effective strikes until Dober landed a huge left to get the KO. Catch the finish below.
Alex Caceres def. Julian Erosa
Alex Caceres exquisitely set up and landed a perfect head kick to defeat Julian Erosa in their featherweight bout. Catch the finish below.
Amir Albazi def. Alessandro Costa
In this flyweight bout, Amir Albazi earned a huge KO win against Alessandro Costa.
A very tentative round one saw neither fighter land anything significant. In round two, Albazi dropped Costa early and dominated from on top for the rest of the round. Then in round three, Albazi dropped Costa with an uppercut and finished him off with ground and pound. Catch the finish below.
Arman Tsarukyan def. Damir Ismagulov
In this lightweight bout, Arman Tsarukyan earned a dominant victory over Damir Ismagulov.
In round one, Tsarukyan landed several takedowns, but Ismagulov managed to hold his own in the grappling. Round two saw Tsarukyan outwrestle Ismagulov, landing several takedowns and taking his back. In round three, Tsarukyan took Ismagulov’s back again twice but couldn’t lock in a submission. Catch the decision below.
Jared Cannonier def. Sean Strickland
In the main event, Jared Cannonier earned a split decision victory over Sean Strickland in their middleweight bout.
In round one, neither fighter landed anything decisive, but Strickland managed to get a brief takedown. Round two saw Cannonier push the pace landing heavy leg kicks and a stinging blow late on. In round three, both fighters started to let their hands loose, with Cannonier landing stinging combinations.
Round four saw both fighters have success on the feet, with Cannonier landing a stinging blow late one. In the final round, Cannonier landed several power shots to round out the win. Catch the highlights below.
Main Card
- Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier def. Sean Strickland via split decision (49-46×2, 46-49)
- Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan def. Damir Ismagulov via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Flyweight Bout: Amir Albazi def. Alessandro Costa via KO: R3, 2.13
- Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def. Julian Erosa via TKO: R1, 3.04
- Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober def. Bobby Green via KO: R2, 2.45
- Middleweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Cody Brundage via KO: R1, 3.16
Preliminary Card
- Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cory McKenna def. Cheyanne Vlismas via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def. Jake Matthews via unanimous decision 30-27, 29-28×2)
- Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov def. Saidyokub Kakhramonov via submission: R2, 3.50
- Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia def. Maheshate via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Bryan Battle via unanimous decision (30-25×2, 30-27)
- Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
- Bantamweight Bout: Sergey Morozov def. Journey Newson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)