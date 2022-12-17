UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 66 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see top-ten middleweights Jared Cannonier (#3) and Sean Strickland (#7) clash, with both looking to bounce back from recent high-profile defeats. While in the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov will do battle at lightweight.

And make sure you catch the prelims for our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between Rafa Garcia and Maheshate.

The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET and the main card at 7:00 PM ET. Maheshate was the only fighter to miss weight at the weigh-ins, tipping the scales 2.5 pounds over the flyweight limit. He will be fined a percentage of his fight purse.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Vegas 66 highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card (7:00 PM EST)

Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland

Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres vs Julian Erosa

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober vs Bobby Green

Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM EST)