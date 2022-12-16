UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 66 takes place live tomorrow night to close out the 2022 schedule, and MMA News is here to serve up the weigh-in results as the fights become official!

In the main event, top-10 middleweights Jared Cannonier (#3) and Sean Strickland (#7) will compete against one another in an attempt to better position themselves for a potential title shot next year. Both men are coming off high-profile losses and will be afforded an opportunity to rebound with the Vegas spotlight cast down upon them.

The co-main event will see a high-level lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan (#9) and Damir Ismagulov (#12). Tsarukyan will be looking to rebound from a razor-thin decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot while Ismagulov has an opportunity to extend his winning streak to an astonishing 20 consecutive victories.

Also on the main card will be ranked flyweight Amir Albazi (#8) going against Alessandro Costa, and a strong candidate for Fight of the Night between featherweights Alex Caceres (#15) and Julian Erosa. And of course, MMA fans won’t want to miss the lightweight scrap between veterans Bobby Green and Drew Dober.

UFC Vegas 66 Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 66 takes place Saturday, December 17, 2022 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM EST, featuring a strawweight bout between Cheyanne Vlismas and Cory McKenna. The main card kicks off at 7:00 PM EST. The entire card will stream live on ESPN+.

MMA News will be here to deliver the weigh-in results as they come in. In the meantime, you can check out the entire lineup for UFC Vegas 66 below.

Main Card (7:00 PM EST)

Main Event – Middleweight Bout: #3 Jared Cannonier (15-6) vs. #7 Sean Strickland (25-4)

– Lightweight Bout: #9 Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) vs. #12 Damir Ismagulov (24-1) Flyweight Bout: #8 Amir Albazi (15-1) vs. Alessandro Costa (12-2)

Featherweight Bout: #15 Alex Caceres (19-13) vs. Julian Erosa (28-9)

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (25-11) vs. Bobby Green (29-13-1)

Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage (8-2) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (17-5)

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM EST)