UFC’s Dana White, Ari Emanuel Featured In 2022 Variety500 Business List

UFC President Dana White and Endeavor CEO/UFC owner Ari Emanuel landed on Variety500’s list of influential business leaders.

The 2022 Variety500 is a compilation of 500 influential business leaders in the global media field. White and Emanuel are 2 of seven American business people featured on the list.

White recently signed a new 10-year contract to continue running UFC operations. He’s held the role since 2001 when Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta purchased the company for $2 million.

White has turned a once-struggling enterprise into a global phenomenon. The UFC, and MMA, continue to grow around the world, and managed to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to his UFC ownership, Emanuel is also the co-CEO of International Management Group (IMG), a global sports company centered in New York City.

Dana White & Ari Emanuel Awarded For Their UFC Success

White and Emanuel have cultivated a strong business relationship since Emanuel purchased the UFC in 2016 for $4.025 billion. Despite the Fertitta brothers stepping down following the purchase, White remained on board as the promotion’s president.

White, Emanuel and the rest of the UFC team have big plans for 2023 and beyond. As COVID-19’s severity lessens, the UFC plans to host more international events, including a possible card in Africa.

History continues to be made for White and Emanuel, as exemplified by their places on the Variety500 compilation.

