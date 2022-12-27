Valentina Shevchenko Heaps Praise On Non-UFC Fighter

Long-reigning UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko recently had high praise for a ONE Championship fighter.

“Bullet” last fought at UFC 275, where she picked up a razor-thin split-decision win over Taila Santos. One of the key ingredients in Valentina Shevchenko’s multi-faceted fighting arsenal is her kickboxing. A Master of Sports in kickboxing, and an International Master of Sports in Muay Thai, Shevchenko likes to keep an eye on the sport.

Valentina Shevchenko recently shared her thoughts on ONE Championship’s Lumpinee Stadium deal. The Bangkok stadium is synonymous with Muay Thai. Shevchenko was all praises for ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for closing the deal and the positive impact it might have on the development of martial arts in the future.

During the same interview, Valentina Shevchenko was complementary of current ONE Strawweight Champion Xiong Jing Nan. “The Panda” last fought at ONE on Prime Video 2 where she successfully retained her gold against ONE Atomweight Champion Angela Lee.

Valentina Shevchenko Complements “Strong And Technical” Xiong Jing Nan’s “Champion’s Personality”

Xiong Jing Nan

Valentina Shevchenko cited Xiong Jing Nan’s consistency in the cage as a major plus. She was also complementary of the Evolve MMA gym at which “The Panda” trains.

“Xiong is very strong and technical, and she has a champion’s personality. In our sport, a fighter needs to be consistent, reliable, and disciplined. In addition to having martial arts skills, of course,” Shevchenko explained. “This is what separates contenders from champions. This is what I honor the most. My big respect to the Evolve MMA gym where the spirit of these true martial arts qualities is present.”

The next challenger to Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight crown remains a mystery. “Bullet” has suggested either Alexa Gresso or Manon Fiorot more recently. However, Fiorot, who is currently the #1 contender, implied that this bout could potentially be delayed until as late as August.

All Quotes From myKhel.

