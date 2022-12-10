Valentina Shevchenko Reveals Who She’d Like To Fight Next

Valentina Shevchenko has revealed who she would like to compete against in her next trip to the Octagon.

At UFC 278, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko experienced the biggest challenge of her title reign when she fought Taila Santos. The bout was so competitive that it resulted in a split decision, which is the first time that has happened during “The Bullet’s” reign of terror.

Due to the hypercompetitive nature that bout, there have been many calls for a rematch between Shevchenko and Santos. But does Valentina agree? In a recent interview with The Schmo, the flyweight queen pinpointed who exactly she would like to face next.

“I was thinking about Manon Fiorot first to defend my title, to defend flyweight. And I asked (the UFC) to send me the agreement as soon as they can because I was ready to fight in December. I was ready to fight tomorrow. But yeah, (we) probably will do it next year.”

Valentina Shevchenko: Taila Santos Must Show She Deserves Rematch

This selection certainly won’t sit well with Santos, who has already gone on the record with her belief that Shevchenko is afraid to fight her again.

In fact, Santos claims that even the UFC brass have informed her that the champion didn’t want to give her a rematch. These latest comments from Shevchenko lend some strong support to that claim.

And while Santos will already be displeased to hear Shevchenko’s preference in next opponent, the subsequent comments fired off by The Bullet might really get under her skin.

“Taila, she kind of has to prove about herself, that she deserves this title again. Because she recently started to speak too much. And these kinds of girls, young girls, they have a few victories, some losses, and they have too much ego, and they are starting to speak about themselves like they are something.

“But unfortunately, [LAUGHS] this is (fighting). These are the rules. You have to show exactly beautiful fight and that you deserve. But for now, I don’t see that in her. That’s why she has to work to build her name up again to get this chance from the promotion.”

The 29-year-old Santos is currently 4-2 in the UFC after her loss to Shevchenko and is 19-2 overall. Shevchenko’s preferred opponent, the 32-year-old Manon Fiorot, is undefeated in the UFC at 5-0 and 10-1 as a pro. Her sole defeat came in her debut in 2018, where she lost to Leah McCourt via split decision.

Neither Shevchenko, Santos, nor Fiorot are currently booked, and with the champion disclosing that she is ready to fight immediately, it may be only a matter of days until The Bullet’s next challenger comes to light.

