Valentina Shevchenko Has Strong Response To Zhang Weili’s Fight Hopes

Valentina Shevchenko was impressed by Zhang Weili‘s victory at UFC 281 but feels Weili’s improvements wouldn’t be enough to beat her.

Shevchenko hasn’t fought since a split decision win over Taila Santos at UFC 275 to retain her flyweight belt. Since winning the vacant title at UFC 231, she’s defended it seven times, despite her latest performance being arguably her worst as champion.

Days after beginning her second strawweight title reign by defeating Carla Esparza, Weili hinted that a move to flyweight is inevitable. She respectfully called out Shevchenko and said that a matchup between them would be a “banger.”

Shevchenko has a slew of options for her next flyweight title defense, including an immediate rematch with Santos. It appears Weili might add to the mix as 2023 approaches.

Valentina Shevchenko Open To Zhang Weili Fight

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Shevchenko responded to Weili’s comments about a future super fight.

“It’s one of the options of what can happen, definitely,” Shevchenko said.

“I saw her recent fight. She got stronger, more tactical…but if the fight is gonna happen, that’s not gonna help her.”

Weili has called out Shevchenko for more than three years since she defeated Jéssica Andrade for her first UFC title in 2019. Weili went on to lose the title two fights later to Rose Namajunas before re-claiming it at UFC 281.

Outside of a potential rematch with Santos, Shevchenko is running out of potential new challengers at 125lbs. A fight with Weili at some point could make sense, although Shevchenko remains supremely confident in her odds.

