Valerie Loureda Reveals WWE Character Name & Ring Attire

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda has revealed her WWE ring name and attire.

Earlier this year, Loureda was invited to Frisco, TX in April ahead of WrestleMania 38 for a tryout, and it was later confirmed that she had officially signed with the wrestling promotion.

As reported by @marcraimondi from @ESPN, @valerielouredaa, a top women's MMA prospect with Bellator, has signed a multiyear contract with @WWE.https://t.co/ef2gH4FNzp — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 29, 2022

Now, we know what will be Loureda’s ring name as well as a first look at her in-ring attire.

“Lola Vice the first Cuban American woman in@WWE history,” wrote Loureda.

Loureda, aka Lola Vice, most recently bounced back from her first professional MMA loss to Hannah Guy with a split decision win over Taylor Turner at Bellator 271. She began her MMA career in Bellator with a debut knockout over Colby Fletcher at Bellator 216.

The 23-year-old Loureda had teased that she would love to eventually transition to WWE during an interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, and she is now ready to make her presence felt in the sports entertainment world.

Loureda earned a top-10 spot in the Bellator rankings with her most recent win over Turner. Despite her early success in MMA, she has now opted to sign with WWE.

Do you think Valerie Loureda will be successful as a professional wrestler?