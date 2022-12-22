Victim Of 2019 Conor McGregor Attack Slams UFC Star For Recent Feud With Irish Legend

The victim of Conor McGregor‘s 2019 Dublin pub assault has spoken out against the MMA star following his recent back and forth with a pair of notable Irish celebrities.

While he’s been known to utilize his social media presence to send jibes at some of his UFC peers, as the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson have all experienced in recent times, the focus of McGregor’s posts recently drifted away from fighting.

In the past couple of days, the subject of the former two-division UFC champion’s tweets has been Irish comedian PJ Gallagher and one of the nation’s greatest-ever soccer players, Paul McGrath.

The feud began when Gallagher joked that the United Kingdom “can have” McGregor after ESPN analyst Laura Sanko mistakenly included the “Notorious” star on a list of the top five active fighters from the UK.

Subsequent posts appeared to show McGregor mocking Gallagher’s publicly documented mental health struggles.

McGrath, a former defender for Manchester United and Aston Villa, entered the former featherweight and lightweight titleholder’s sights when he labeled him a ‘bully’ in defense of Gallagher. McGregor went on to challenge both men to a “2 vs 1” boxing match.

In the aftermath, McGregor’s remarks received significant backlash, not least from those in his home country. A familiar face to the UFC star has now joined that group of detractors.

Figure From McGregor’s Controversial Past Emerges With Criticism

During a recent interview with Dublin Live, 54-year-old Desmond Keogh gave his take on Conor McGregor’s latest controversial interaction online. MMA fans will know Keogh as the individual who was assaulted by the former champ-champ at a pub over three years ago.

While he noted that he pays little attention to his attacker’s current exploits, he did criticize McGregor for his remarks about McGrath, who was branded “English” in one tweet. As well as defending the former soccer player, Keogh also slammed the UFC star for his dismissive remarks about Gallagher’s mental health.

“I have no interest in having McGregor in my life. I have blanked him out,” Keogh said. “But I am an Ireland supporter and to say that about Paul McGrath, who is a national legend in my eyes, is a stupid thing to say. That’s my opinion. Why would he say that?

“And mental health is very important. What McGregor said about that was stupid as well. I don’t know why anyone would speak about someone else’s mental health. There’s no reason for it,” Keogh added.

Keogh went on to highlight McGregor’s habit of banning his detractors from his free houses. While the 54-year-old was barred following the 2019 assault charge against the former multi-weight champion, McGrath was handed a similar note during this week’s incident.

“He banned me and he banned Paul McGrath,” Keogh noted. “He seems to be banning people for no reason. You’re not a very nice person, are you, if you behave like McGregor? The man (Gallagher) was talking about his mental health.”

While McGregor’s feud with Gallagher and McGrath has been fought strictly through an online medium, the same can’t be said for Keogh’s interaction with the often-brash Irishman.

In April 2019, McGregor struck Keogh whilst he sat at the bar of Dublin’s Marble Arch pub. The assault came after the 54-year-old refused to accept whiskey from the renowned MMA fighter.

Footage was later released by TMZ showing the attack, for which McGregor pleaded guilty and paid a €1,000 ($1,065) fine.

Do you agree with Desmond Keogh’s take on Conor McGregor’s recent back and forth with a pair of notable Irishmen?