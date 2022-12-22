Female Boxer Convicted Of Murder After Slaying Husband With A Bat

Viviane Obenauf, a former boxing opponent of pound-for-pound best Katie Taylor, has been convicted of murdering her husband.

BoxingScene was among the first to report the news of Obenauf’s conviction.

A Switzerland court found her guilty of killing her 61-year-old partner in Oct. 2020, allegedly after an argument over her desire to have a child through artificial insemination. She struck him 19 times in the head with a baseball bat during the incident.

Obenauf was arrested two months later and plead not guilty to the charges. She’ll serve 16 years in prison.

Obenauf retired from boxing following a loss to Terri Harper for the IBO super featherweight title in 2019. She then opened up her own gym in Switzerland not long after her retirement.

Obenauf doesn’t have any previous criminal history but was allegedly involved in an altercation with a past partner.

Obenauf made her professional boxing debut in 2014, earning a unanimous decision victory over Amra Okugic. She won her first six fights before a loss to Vissia Trovato.

Obenauf would go on to fight Taylor in Dec. 2016, losing to her on points. One fight later, she won the then-vacant WBF female lightweight title over Maja Milenkovic.

Before her boxing career, Obenauf represented Brazil as an Olympic gymnast.

