Watch: Dana White’s Live Reaction To Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Win

UFC President Dana White didn’t seem to take issue with Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win over Jared Gordon.

Pimblett defeated Gordon via a unanimous decision (29-28 x 3) in the UFC 282 co-main event to remain unbeaten in his UFC tenure. It was a back-and-forth battle, but most fans and pundits felt Gordon deserved the win on the judges’ scorecards.

Pimblett, one of the UFC’s brightest young stars, was confident he did enough to earn the decision victory. He said in his post-fight interview that he felt he won the first two rounds easily and coasted in Round 3.

Despite the T-Mobile Arena crowd and viewers at home vehemently disagreeing with the result, White and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy appear to be in the minority.

Dana White Appears To Agree With Paddy Pimblett Victory

In a clip shared by Barstool Sports, White appears to give a nod of approval as Pimblett was announced the winner.

Clear decision for Paddy as you can tell by Dana White's reaction



At the UFC 282 post-fight press conference, White criticized Gordon’s Round 3 approach and referee Herb Dean for allowing timidity. Gordon controlled Pimblett in the clinch for the majority of the round but didn’t deal a lot of output.

Pimblett is now 4-0 in the UFC since signing with the promotion last year. White has compared the former Cage Warriors champion to UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Pimblett and White also made headlines during UFC 282 fight week when they lambasted journalist Ariel Helwani. Helwani has been at odds for days with Pimblett over claims Pimblett made about Helwani’s journalistic approach and integrity.

Pimblett inked a deal with Barstool Sports last year in a massive seven-figure contract. He is a brand ambassador and content creator for the publication.

The Pimblett/Gordon fight will likely be debated for weeks to come, although White doesn’t feel the fight is a robbery.

