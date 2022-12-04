Watch: Frankie Edgar Slams Opponents At Pro Wrestling Event 

It didn’t take long for former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar to get back into the entertainment world after his recent MMA retirement.

Edgar hung up the MMA gloves after a loss to Chris Gutiérrez at UFC 281 last month. He retired following a long tenure in the UFC across multiple weight classes, including a reign as the 155lb champion.

Edgar has been relatively quiet since leaving the Octagon at UFC 281, although he appears to be enjoying life after MMA. He hosts an MMA podcast and also is enjoying time with his family and more specifically, his children.

But Edgar didn’t take long to return to action in the form of his professional wrestling debut in New Jersey.

Frankie Edgar Supports Charity With Pro Wrestling Showing

In a recent Instagram post, Edgar shared his recent appearance in the ring.

“I had an absolute blast last night in the squared circle for Toms River’s own Nova’s retirement match!” Edgar posted. “It was great mixing it up with the guys and putting on a show for a great charity the 200 club.”

The event, sponsored by Stand Alone Wrestling, supported The 200 Club which supports local law enforcement in New Jersey. It’s uncertain if Edgar intends to appear at multiple shows for Stand Alone or if his recent stint was a one-off.

Edgar isn’t the only former UFC fighter to feature at a professional wrestling event in recent weeks. Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez returned to Lucha Libre while out on bail in his attempted murder case.

Paige VanZant, American Top Team owner Dan Lambert and Daniel Cormier are a few others who have entered the squared circle this year.

Edgar’s first professional wrestling match appeared to be a success, and he remains as competitive as ever despite this post-MMA chapter of his life.

What is your reaction to Frankie Edgar’s pro wrestling appearance?