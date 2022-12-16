Watch: Jake Paul Collapses YouTuber In Impromptu Sparring Session

Jake Paul‘s haters potentially have more ammunition after a recent sparring session against an inexperienced boxer.

Paul is fresh off his win over UFC legend Anderson Silva earlier this year and could be close to announcing his next opponent. He’s unbeaten in his boxing career with recent wins over Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

Paul has no shortage of potential opponents for his next boxing match, including Tommy Fury and former UFC star Nate Diaz. He’s arguably one of the most polarizing personalities in combat sports after transitioning from content creation to boxing full-time.

While he’s enjoyed success in the ring, Paul has been heavily criticized for competing against boxers with limited experience.

The critics will likely re-emerge after Paul was seen boxing Deestroying, otherwise known as Donald De La Haye, during a recent gym stint. Deestroying is a YouTuber with a multi-million following on various platforms.

Paul made quick work of Deestroying while sparring, forcing him up against the ropes before unloading a powerful shot to the body to end the action.

Jake Paul Hits Faze Clan‘s Deestroying With Nasty Body Shot

Watch Paul knock down Deestroying below in a re-shared post from Deestroying’s Instagram.

Paul was in talks to spar with UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett for a million dollars, although the session never came to fruition. He’s sparred with Mike Perry and others during past fight camps.

Deestroying doesn’t have any professional boxing experience and is a friend of Paul’s. After the footage went viral, several fans criticized Paul for welcoming the spar.

WOW HE BEAT A NON BOXER SO IMPRESSIVE — Andre (@andre6racks) December 15, 2022

Set up 😴 camera man just happened to be there…when you get hit with a body shot you always instinctively hold the injured area,not lay on the ground as if you've been knocked out with a head shot…. Nothing but yet another propaganda video — Shay Doherty (@sedoc94) December 16, 2022

Don’t get the need to strut afterwards lol — Carter (@CarterBoxingMMA) December 15, 2022

Paul’s next fight is expected to take place in early 2023 against a to-be-determined name. In the meantime, he’s also in the process of putting together the United Fighters Association in collaboration with Silva.

Paul continues to put in the time and effort to enhance his skills in the boxing ring. Although, he’ll likely continue to have his fair share of detractors after this most recent spar.

What is your reaction to the Jake Paul sparring footage?