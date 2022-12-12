Watch: MMA Fighter Billy Pasulatan Instantly Cripples Opponent With Nasty Knee To Liver

MMA fighter Billy Pasulatan landed a devastating switch knee to Gideon Manurung’s liver to defend his strawweight title at One Pride Fight Night 65.

Pasulatan and Manurung met in the main event of the card in Jakarta, Indonesia. Pasulatan was looking to make it six wins in a row, while Manurung was hoping to make it two.

After the duo squared up in the center of the cage early in round one, Pasulatan burst forward while launching a blistering switch kick straight to Manurung’s liver. The Indonesian instantly fell to the canvas writhing in pain, before Pasulatan ended proceedings with a completely legal kick to the head.

MMA Fighter Billy Pasulatan Defends Title With Nasty Knee To Liver

Watch Pasulatan get the finish below.

Billy "Bruce Lee" Pasulatan defends his One Pride strawweight title with a nasty switch knee to the liver against Gideon Manurung. Manurung was writhing on the floor in pain, that looked terrible #OnePrideFN65 pic.twitter.com/ivwo1yl1sJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2022

Pasulatan is now 10-2 in his professional career, which began back in 2017. The Indonesian previously defeated Rustam Hutajulu at One Pride Fight Night 61 in August.

Manurung has now lost two of his last three fights and moves to 6-2. He previously earned a unanimous decision victory over Charles Ebu at One Pride Fight Night 61.

In the One Pride Fight Night 65 co-main event, Alpris Mantako got it done by split decision against Laode Abdul Haris in their featherweight bout.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!