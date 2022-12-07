Watch: MMA Fighter Bogdan Guskov Faceplants Opponent With Crushing Straight Right

MMA fighter Bogdan Guskov took just 30 seconds to send Alireza Vafaei slumping face-first into the canvas at MMA Series 61.

Light heavyweights Guskov and Vafaei met on the main card of the event late last month in Yerevan, Armenia. The far more experienced Guskov was hoping for his third straight win, while Vafaei was looking to get back into the win column in his first fight in almost three years.

Whether it was Vafaei’s ring rust, inexperience or all of the above, it didnt take long for Guskov to take care of business. At the start of round one, the big Uzbek tested the waters with a body kick, then unleashed a massive straight right KO that surely made Vafaei regret his MMA return.

MMA Fighter Bogdan Guskov Lands Brutal Faceplant KO

Watch Guskov get the finish below.

Faceplant TKO at MMA Series 61 by Bogdan Guskov🇺🇿 pic.twitter.com/OAEk2Kjt8O — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) November 28, 2022

The win moves Guskov to 13-2 in his professional career. The 30-year-old has finished his opponent in all 13 of his victories and most recently had his hand raised against Abdul Elwahab Saeed at MMA Series 59 earlier in November.

Vafaei has now suffered back-to-back first-round losses and moves to 4-2. The Iranian previously lost to Mingyang Zhang via rear-naked choke at WLF W.A.R.S 41 in January 2020.

In the MMA Series 61 main event, Rafael Abrahamyan submitted Eldar Kakhormanov with a guillotine to keep his unbeaten record in tact.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!