Watch: MMA Fighter Bohdan Gnidko Gets 38-Second KO With Perfect Head Kick

MMA fighter Bohdan Gnidko shattered Madalin Pirvulescu’s perfect record with a brutal head kick KO at KSW 77.

Light heavyweights Gnidko and Pirvulescu met on the undercard of the event on Saturday in Gliwice, Poland. Gnidko was undefeated in seven pro fights, while Pirvulescu was similarly unblemished in five. Amazingly, both fighters had finished all their opponents in the first round.

So it was no surprise that this fight ended in just 38 seconds. As the duo squared up near the fence, Gnidko threw out a headkick that travelled through the air almost in slow motion, before crashing into the side of Pirvulescu’s head, sending him to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Bohdan Gnidko Lands Savage Head Kick KO

Watch Gnidko get the finish below.

BATEU, CAPOTOU E PEGOU FOGO! 💥🚙🔥

Bohdan Gnidko apaga Madalin Pirvulescu com um chute detonador.



Acompanhe as emoções do KSW 77, ao vivo, na tela do Combate! Garanta seu lugar! (https://t.co/jo5s94nlNU) #KSWnoCombate pic.twitter.com/11RqZig6eq — Combate (@combate) December 17, 2022

Gnidko is certainly one to watch given his stellar record. The Ukrainian has finished three of his eight opponents within a minute. This includes his previous bout at KSW 73 in August, where he took just five seconds to KO Damian Piwowarczyk.

Pirvulescu this time came off second best in the battle between two fighters who don’t waste any time in the cage. However the Romanian is a force to be reckoned with, having finished all his previous five opponents in the first round, and three of those within a minute.

The KSW 77 main event also delivered a quick finish, with Mamed Khalidov defeating Mariusz Pudzianowski via TKO in less than two minutes.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!