Watch: MMA Fighter Brutally Punishes Unconscious Opponent

MMA fighter Konrad Furmanek wanted to make extra certain Dawid Borzeckiego was actually unconscious at FEN 43.

Lightweights Furmanek and Borzeckiego met on the undercard of the event on Friday in Szczecin, Poland. Both fighters were gunning for their third successive win.

It all kicked off in the first round, when Borzeckiego dropped Furmanek with a stiff jab. Filled with confidence, Borzeckiego then unleashed a lunging right, but Furmanek simultaneously threw one of his own, clipping Borzeckiego behind the ear and knocking him to the canvas.

A savage ground strike from the Pole immediately knocked out Borzeckiego . But evidently, Furmanek wasn’t entirely sure, so he dispensed a few more concussive blows to Borzeckiego ‘s head for good measure.

MMA Fighter Konrad Furmanek Lands Brutal Unnecessary Blows

Watch Furmanek get the finish below.

Solidne rozpoczęcie karty głównej! Konrad Furmanek nokautuje w pierwszej rundzie Dawida Borzęckiego 🔥 #FEN43



TRANSMISJA GALI:

📺 Polsat Sport Fight, Super Polsat pic.twitter.com/2i6W6ii0IW — FEN MMA (@fenmma) December 16, 2022

Furmanek is now 5-4 in his professional MMA career, which began in 2018. The 28-year-old had previously defeated Maciej Zacholski via TKO at Armia Fight Night 14 in July.

For Borzeckiego, the loss moves him to 2-1 in his professional career. The Pole had only made his debut in July, and prior to this bout, had finished both his previous opponents by first-round TKO.

In the FEN 43 main event, Kacper Formela took home the featherweight strap with a first-round TKO of Pedro Nobre.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!