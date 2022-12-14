Watch: MMA Fighter Chris Brown Wins Title With Perfect Liver Shot

MMA fighter Chris Brown landed a brutal kick to Alfonso Leyva’s liver to take home the welterweight strap at LFA 148.

Brown and Leyva met in the main event of the card on Friday in Commerce, California. Brown came into the fight a significant underdog against the undefeated Leyva, a two-time Olympian in Greco-Roman wrestling.

But Brown wasn’t daunted by Leyva’s impressive accolades. Just over three minutes into round one, “Breezy the Future” figured the best way to neutralize Leyva’s wrestling was to launch his foot straight into his liver, which left the Mexican writhing in pain on the canvas.

MMA Fighter Chris Brown Gets Upset Win With Brutal Liver Kick

Watch Brown get the finish below.

Brown, a product of the famed Jackson Wink MMA, now moves to 10-4 in his professional career. The 33-year-old had previously defeated Haris Talundzic via unanimous decision at LFA 141 in September.

For Leyva, the loss moves him to 6-1. The 29-year-old had made the transition to MMA in 2020 after representing Mexico at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. Until this fight, Leyva had finished all of his opponents via TKO.

In the LFA 148 co-main event, Canaan Kawaihae got it done by majority decision against Danny Silva in their featherweight clash.

