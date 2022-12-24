Watch: MMA Fighter Chris Vasil Sleeps Opponent With Savage Knee To Face

MMA fighter Chris Vasil kneed Frank Wells into oblivion at Cage Fury FC 116.

Featherweights Vasil and Wells met on the main card of the event on Friday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Both fighters were hoping to get back into the win column.

The finish came early in round three when Wells threw out a head kick that Vasil easily blocked, who then swiftly went in for a single leg. But the 29-year-old quickly abandoned that idea to instead knee Wells in the face, who thudded to the canvas sound asleep, before sustaining a hammer fist for his troubles.

MMA Fighter Chris Vasil Lands Brutal Knee-To-Face KO

Watch Vasil get the finish below.

The knee lands and he's OUT 🥶



[ #CFFC116 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/LmiuhfyQDb — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 17, 2022

The win sees Vasil climb to 6-3 in his professional career, which began back in 2017. The 28-year-old had previously lost to Vilson Ndregjoni via split decision at Cage Fury FC 109 in May.

Wells, who made his professional debut in late 2020, has now fallen to 3-3. The 28-year-old was previously defeated by Jose Perez via rear-naked choke at Cage Fury 112 in August.

In the Cage Fury FC 116 main event, Tyler Mathison earned a unanimous decision win over Eddy Torres in their featherweight bout.

