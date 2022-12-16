Watch: MMA Fighter Ibragim Gelimbiev Lands Brutal KO In Dying Seconds

MMA fighter Ibragim Gelimbiev left the best for last in his flyweight bout with Nurzatbek Kurmanali Uulu at ACA Young Eagles 31.

Gelimbiev and Uulu met on the undercard of the event on Saturday in Chechnya, Russia. In just his second pro fight, Gelimbiev was looking to get his first win, while Uulu was gunning for his third in succession.

Just when it seemed like it would go to the judges, with just 21 seconds remaining Gelimbiev floored Uulu with a blistering roundhouse kick. But the Kyrgyzstani quickly got back to his feet, only to face an onslaught of wild strikes from Gelimbiev, who with 15 seconds left, landed a front kick to the chin that put Uulu to sleep.

MMA Fighter Ibragim Gelimbiev Lands Brutal KO

Watch Gelimbiev get the finish below.

Excelente patada de Ibragim Gelimbiev faltando segundos para que termine la pelea! #ACAYE31 pic.twitter.com/w9DaISdfb6 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 10, 2022

Gelimbiev has now tasted victory for the first time as a pro after losing his debut fight. That loss came via rear-naked choke against Abdulla Salamov at ACA Young Eagles 22 just over a year ago.

The loss was the third of Uulu’s pro career and snaps his two-fight win streak. He had previously defeated Shamsiddin Abdisalomov via first-round guillotine choke at Colosseum MMA in March.

ACA Eagles 31 delivered a number of devastating finishes, not least in the main event, where Alberd Zhapuev got the win against Ortsa Gudaev via rear-naked choke.

