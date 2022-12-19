Watch: MMA Fighter Iwo Baraniewski Earns Brutal 33-Second KO

MMA fighter Iwo Baraniewski ran through Daniel Jozwiak to get his ninth consecutive win at Babilon MMA 33.

Heavyweights Baraniewski and Jozwiak met on the main card of the event last Saturday in Ozarow Maoweicki, Poland. Jozwiak was looking to remain unbeaten in what was the fifth fight of his pro career.

But it just wasn’t to be for the Pole, who was pressured by Baraniewski from the outset. The duo both narrowly missed when exchanging kicks and strikes, but when Baraniewski stepped in to land a combo, Jozwiak didn’t see the huge right hurtling toward his chin, which on impact sent him collapsing awkwardly to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Iwo Baraniewski Makes Quick Work Of Daniel Jozwiak

Watch Baraniewski get the finish below.

Iwo Baraniewski KO1 Daniel Jóźwiak pic.twitter.com/RoGr2xULDj — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) December 10, 2022

Baraniewski, who made his professional debut in late 2020, now moves to 10-2. In his previous bout, the Pole won the heavyweight belt at the GAMMA European Championships after winning back-to-back fights in the space of two days.

Having tasted defeat for the first time, Jozwiak is now 4-1 since making his professional debut just over a year ago. He had previously defeated Flip Slowinski via majority decision at Wirtuoz Challenge 9 in September.

The Babilon MMA 33 main event ended in a far less decisive manner, with an unintentional foul rendering the lightweight contest between Marcin Skrzek and Gracjan Wyroslak a no content.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!