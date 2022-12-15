Watch: MMA Fighter Jake Ngai Pulls Off Rare Tarikoplata Submission

19-year-old MMA fighter Jake Ngai produced one of the most intricate submissions of the year to defeat Byron Murphy at Cage Legacy 18.

Bantamweights Ngai and Murphy met on the undercard of the event on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland. Both amateur fighters were looking to get back into the win column.

A highly technical jiujitsu battle ensued in the third round when Ngai began to work an armbar from bottom position. Then as Murphy attempted to stand up, Ngai displayed the poise and nous of a fighter well beyond his years. Never letting go of Murphy’s arm, Ngai deftly rolled forward and twisted it into a Tarikoplata that forced the verbal tap in seconds.

MMA Fighter Jake Ngai Nails Tarikoplata Submission

Watch Ngai get the finish below.

Irish Amateur prospect Jake Ngai pulled off a rare Tarikoplata just moments ago at Cage Legacy 18.



Impressive stuff from the 19-year old who fighting out of Satori Gym in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/4S6t28wFu3 — Ian O'Neill (@ioneillmma) December 4, 2022

Ngai is now 4-1 as an amateur, having made his MMA debut in February this year. Prior to this bout, the Irishman competed at the 2022 IMMAF European Championships, where he lost his first bout via TKO, before losing via unanimous decision a day later to Yaman Mjahed.

For Murphy, the loss moves him to 2-3-1 as an amateur. The Irishman, who made his MMA debut in April, had previously lost to Flobater Fares at Cage Legacy 17 in September.

In the Cage Legacy 18 main event, Shauna Bannon took home the women’s strawweight belt with a unanimous decision over Kerry Isom.

