Watch: MMA Fighter Jhonata Diniz Earns Walk-Off KO With Savage Uppercut

Jhonata Diniz sent Guilherme Lazzarini slumping headfirst into the canvas with a brutal uppercut at Imortal FC 11.

Heavyweights Diniz and Lazzarini met on the main card of the event last weekend in Curitiba, Brazil. Diniz, a former Glory kickboxer, was looking for his third MMA win, while Lazzarini was hoping for his second.

Early in round one, both went in search of a quick knockout as they lunged wild strikes at each other. But it soon became clear that the hulking Diniz was getting the best of it as he almost chopped Lazzarini down with a huge leg kick, before unloading with a flurry.

The big Brazilian then unleashed a massive uppercut that sent Lazzarini keeling over almost in slow motion, before his face slammed into the canvas.

Jhonata Diniz Lands Brutal Uppercut KO

Watch Diniz get the finish below.

Former GLORY kickboxer Jhonata Diniz had his third pro MMA fight today at Imortal FC 11 pic.twitter.com/1aOBpQVtKh — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 21, 2022

The win came just over two weeks after Diniz had claimed a TKO victory in a kickboxing match against Abner Rodrigues at WGP Kickboxing 67. The Brazilian is now 3-0 in his professional MMA career, which began in May this year, having stopped all three of his opponents.

For Lazzarini, the loss was the first of his professional career. The 27-year-old had previously defeated Athos Alexandre via TKO at Thunder Fight 33 in December last year.

In the Imortal FC 11 main event, Renzo Cortti sunk in a guillotine choke to claim a first-round victory over Julian Prescendo.

