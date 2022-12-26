Watch: MMA Fighter Josiel Silva Gets 44-Second KO With Beautiful Left Hook

MMA fighter Josiel Silva showed exactly how to execute a left hook KO against Islam Meshev at ACA 149.

Bantamweights Silva and Meshev met on the undercard of the event on Friday in Moscow, Russia. Silva was gunning for his fifth straight finish, while Meshev was hoping to bounce back from defeat.

But unfortunately for the Russian, his head ended up bouncing off the canvas instead. After Meshev stepped forward to throw a routine body kick, Silva unleashed a straight right quickly followed by a blistering left hook that sent Meshev crashing to the canvas stiff as a board.

MMA Fighter Josiel Silva Lands Huge Left Hook KO

Watch Silva get the finish below.

Josiel Silva puts Islam Meshev to sleep as he catches him with a left hook. #ACA149 pic.twitter.com/nix3Aqoxuy — eaj (@simeoneball) December 16, 2022

Silva is now 18-5 in his professional career, which began back in 2010. This fight was the second time in a row the 31-year-old has knocked out his opponent with a left hook, having previously done so against Goga Shamatava at ACA 140 in October.

For Meshev, the loss moves him to 12-6 in his professional career. The 32-year-old had previously lost via unanimous decision against Mehdi Baidulaev at ACA 141 in July.

In the ACA 149 main event, Vitaly Slipenko captured the welterweight belt with a huge KO of Abubakar Vagaev.

