Watch: MMA Fighter Jumabieke Tuerxun Brutally KO’s Wildly Mismatched Opponent

MMA fighter Jumabieke Tuerxun didn’t surprise anyone when he knocked out Yaser Ashayeri at Octagon 38.

Welterweights Tuerxun and Ashayeri met on the main card of the event last week in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Tuerxun, an Ultimate Fighter alum who’s fought in the UFC and the PFL, went into the bout with 32 fights to his name. While the 35-year-old Ashayeri only had two fights under his belt, having made his professional debut just over a year ago.

And the yawning chasm in experience between the two fighters was clearly evident in round one, as Tuerxun continually found a home for his brutal strikes. Ashayeri simply had no answer for the onslaught, with Tuerxun finally landing one last massive right that put the Iranian out on his feet.

Watch Tuerxun get the finish below.

Tuerxun now moves to 21-11-1 in his professional career, which began all the way back in 2009. The 36-year-old had remained unbeaten for the first 15 fights of his career, however he’s since experienced winless stints in the UFC and PFL, as well as a recent six-fight losing streak.

The loss sees Ashayeri fall to 2-1 in his professional career, which began in December last year with a TKO win over Javad Ahmad Faiz at Acinaces FC 1. The Iranian followed that up with another win via corner stoppage against Fardin Ghobadi in May.

In the Octagon 38 main event, bantamweight Bekzat Almakhan earned a corner-stoppage TKO win over Jenilito Matos.

