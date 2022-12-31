Watch: MMA Fighter Nikola Dipchikov Lands Super Clean Counter Left KO

MMA fighter Nikola Dipchikov ended 2022 on a high note by knocking out Azamat Amagov with pinpoint accuracy at ACA 150.

Middleweights Dipchikov and Amagov met on the undercard of the event last week in Moscow, Russia. Dipchikov was hoping to avoid a winless 2022 after losing his two previous bouts this year, while Amagov was looking to bounce back from a recent loss.

And while it was Dipchikov who’s luck turned in this fight, it looked to be going in Amagov’s favor early in round two. The Chechen pressed forward while unleashing a flurry of strikes, but against the grain, Dipchikov threw a counter left that landed right on Amagov’s chin, sending him thudding to the canvas.

Watch Dipchikov get the finish below.

Nikola Dipchikov KO's Azamat Amagov with a CLEAN counter left hand 23 seconds into the 2nd round. Nice way to end 2022 for the Bulgarian after a tough start to the year. #ACA150 pic.twitter.com/GuNuWxt3hX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 23, 2022

Dipchikov now moves to 21-10 since making his professional debut way back in 2009. The 38-year-old Bulgarian had previously racked up two unanimous decision losses at ACA events earlier this year.

The loss sees Amagov fall to 21-10 in his professional career. The Chechen had previously lost to Ustarmagomed Gadzhidaudov via unanimous decision in the main event of ACA 142 in August.

The ACA 150 card delivered a number of impressive finishes, including in the main event where Artem Reznikov got his hand raised with a north-south choke of Andrey Koshkin.

