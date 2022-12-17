Watch: MMA Fighter Said-Magomed Gutaev Gets 15-Second KO With Spinning Hook Kick

MMA fighter Said-Magomed Gutaev landed a perfect spinning hook kick to KO Ilya Mayurov at ACA Young Eagles 31.

Heavyweights Gutaev and Mayurov met on the undercard of the event on Saturday in Chechnya, Russia. Gutaev was gunning for his third straight win, while Mayurov was looking to get back into the win column after more than a year away from the cage.

Gutaev opened proceedings with a wild front kick that narrowly missed Mayurov’s chin. Then after stepping back and collecting himself, the big Dagestani unleashed a spinning hook kick that was right on the money, knocking Mayurov to the canvas before finishing him off with blistering ground and pound.

Watch Gutaev get the finish below.

Siguen las patadas giratorias en Young Eagles! KO a los 15 segundos de Said-Magomed Gutaev #ACAYE31 pic.twitter.com/lO1f9ALp0R — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 10, 2022

Gutaev is now 8-2 in his professional career, which began back in 2018. The Dagestani has finished his last three opponents, having previously defeated Danil Mairbek via rear-naked choke at UFL 3 in June.

The loss moves Mayurov to 1-2 in his professional career. It’s the second straight quick knockout the Russian has suffered, having previously lost to Arzhan Kyrgys after just 40 seconds at SFL 54 Summer Series in August last year.

In the ACA Young Eagles 31 main event, Alberd Zhapuev got it done via rear-naked choke against Ortsa Gudaev in their featherweight clash.

