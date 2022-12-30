Watch: MMA Fighter Vitaliy Mironyuk Nails Rare Baseball Choke

MMA fighter Vitaliy Mironyuk pulled off one of the more obscure jiu-jitsu submissions to get the win against Jin Guk Kim at Road FC 62.

Bantamweights Mironyuk and Kim met on the undercard of the event on Sunday in Seoul, South Korea. Mironyuk was looking to get back in the win column, while Kim was gunning for his fourth straight finish.

But the jiu-jitsu nous of Mironyuk proved too much for the Korean. Late in the third, Mironyuk began dominating Kim on the ground, before finally locking his arms around him and sinking in a baseball choke that forced the tap.

MMA Fighter Vitaliy Mironyuk Gets Win With Rare Submission

Watch Mironyuk get the finish below.

Vitaliy Mironyuk hit an ultra rare Baseball Choke on Kim Jin Kuk earlier at ROAD FC 62 pic.twitter.com/DYdcR3z4PQ — Jairzinho’s Jab (@wrestlejamia) December 18, 2022

Mironyuk is now 7-3 since making his professional debut in 2014. The 30-year-old had previously suffered a first-round knockout loss to Valmir Galiev at RCC: Into 20 in March.

The loss sees Kim fall to 4-6 as a professional. The Korean had early in his career suffered a five-fight losing streak, before turning it around with three straight wins. His last victory came via first-round KO against Shin Woo Lee at ARC 008 in November.

In the Road FC 62 main event, Si Won Park took home the lightweight belt by defeating Je Woo Yeo via unanimous decision.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!