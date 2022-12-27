Watch: MMA Fighter Vitaly Slipenko Wins Title With Brutal Elbow KO

MMA fighter Vitaly Slipenko turned his elbow into a battering ram to claim the welterweight strap against Abubakar Vagaev at ACA 149.

Welterweights Slipenko and Vagaev met in the main event of the card in Moscow, Russia. Slipenko was gunning for his third successive win, while Vagaev was hoping for his sixth.

The finish came in the opening seconds of round two when Slipenko threw out a headkick that was easily blocked by Vagaev. Slipenko then launched forward to throw a deceptive left that disguised his right elbow, which catapulted into Vagaev’s jaw with ferocious velocity.

Watch Slipenko get the finish below.

Vitaly Slipenko just KO’d Abubakar Vagaev to take the ACA welterweight title. Brutal elbow. What a finish #ACA149 pic.twitter.com/sByulJksOW — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 16, 2022

Slipenko is now 16-4 in his professional career. The Ukrainian had previously defeated Murad Abdulaev via unanimous decision at ACA 145 in September.

Vagaev, who made his professional MMA debut way back in 2010, is now 21-4. The 29-year-old had previously earned a split decision win over Ustarmagomed Gadzhidaudov at ACA 138 in March.

ACA 149 delivered a slew of devastating finishes, including in the co-main event, where Herdeson Batista earned a first-round TKO against Amirkhan Adaev.

