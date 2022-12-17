Watch: MMA Fighter Vladislav Gutu Earns 35-Second KO On Pro Debut

MMA fighter Vladislav Gutu announced himself a fighter to watch after steamrolling through Marcio Martins at Ares FC 10.

Middleweights Gutu and Martins met on the undercard of the event last week in Paris, France. Both fighters were making their professional MMA debut.

And it was Gutu who seemed the more determined to make an impression, stalking Martins from the outset and thumping his chest to goad the reluctant Brazilian to engage.

After throwing out a leg kick that Martins caught, Gutu dropped the Brazilian with a stinging right. Smelling blood in the water, Gutu then blitzed Martins with a flurry of strikes and chased him about the cage, before dropping him again and forcing the ref to step in.

MMA Fighter Vadislav Gutu Demolishes Marcio Martins

Watch Gutu get the finish below.

Vladislav Gutu absolutely destroys Marcio Martins in 35 seconds. Hell of a pro debut #ARES10 pic.twitter.com/326LkTiXZS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 8, 2022

Gutu is just one of many up-and-coming French fighters who can now make a name for themselves in domestic promotions thanks to the nation legalizing MMA in June 2019. France had previously outlawed the sport in 2016, banning the use of an octagonal cage and the practice of many MMA techniques.

The Paris-based Ares FC is one of a growing number of French promotions to benefit from the legalization. And with French fighters like Cyril Gane and Nassourdine Imavov having already made an impact in the UFC, we can now surely expect a wave of talented French fighters to emerge from the country’s burgeoning MMA scene.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!