Watch: MMA Fighter Yoon Tae Young Lands One Of The Most Brutal Head Kicks of 2022

MMA fighter Yoon Tae Young put Lee Young Chul to sleep in the most devastating fashion at Road FC 62.

Middleweights Young and Chul met on the main card of the event in Seoul, South Korea. Young was gunning for his fifth straight win, while Chul was returning to the cage after an over 18-year hiatus for just his second MMA fight.

Unfortunately for Chul, this fight lasted only slightly longer than his first all those years ago. As Chul rose to his feet in the first round, Young quite literally wrapped his leg around the Korean’s head, sending his mouthguard flying and body thudding to the canvas.

Watch Young get the finish below.

🇰🇷Yoon Tae Young def. Lee Young Chul via KO (Head Kick) in R1 #ROADFC62 pic.twitter.com/FQLCWYzjaK — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) December 18, 2022

Young is now 5-1 in his professional career, with his only loss coming via rear-naked choke on his debut in 2019. Young’s most recent win came via unanimous decision against Dong Hwan Lim at Road FC 60.

Unfortunately for Chul, he remains winless in two MMA outings and a single kickboxing fight that took place back in 2006. Chul’s first MMA fight at Spirit MC 4 in 2004 saw him lose via keylock submission after just over two minutes of action.

Road FC 62 treated fans to several impressive finishes, including Vitaliy Mironyuk’s ultra rare baseball choke submission of Jin Guk Kim.

