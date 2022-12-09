Watch: Sonny Kirisome Lands Stunning Front Kick KO

MMA fighter Sonny Kirisome channeled Anderson Silva to flatline Osh Boonchu with a front kick to the face at Eternal 72.

Heavyweights Kirisome and Boonchu met on the undercard of the event last week in Gold Coast, Australia. Kirisome was fighting for just the second time as an amateur, while Boonchu was looking to go 3-0.

In round one, it was Kirisome who showed the poise and technique of a fighter well beyond his years. After feinting with a right, the big Australian threw out a front kick that landed flush into Boonchu’s face, sending him falling to the canvas.

Watch Kirisome get the finish below.

Wow! Front kick KO at #Eternal72 as Sonny Kirisome flattened Osh Boonchu! pic.twitter.com/8oEPhyn1FT — Al Zullino (@phre) December 2, 2022

Kirisome now moves to 2-0 in his amateur career, with both of his wins coming by knockout. The Queensland native made his amateur debut at XFC 60 in October, getting the win against Louis Williams.

The loss was Boonchu’s first and moves him to 2-1. The Australian had previously earned a split decision victory over Flex Pule at Eternal MMA 70 in September.

In the Eternal 72 main event, Mat Myers earned a TKO victory over John Fraser to take home the middleweight strap.

