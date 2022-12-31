Watch: The UFC’s 2022 Debut Of The Year Nominees

The UFC has announced its nominees for 2022 Debut of the Year, featuring some of the brightest prospects in the Octagon.

It was another eventful calendar year in the UFC in 2022. Many top prospects rose quickly through the ranks while aging veterans proved they still belong amongst the elite.

A UFC debut is unlike any other rookie appearance in sports. From the walkout to the fight itself, fighters are charged with keeping their cool under the brightest lights in MMA.

Here are the promotion’s nominees for the 2022 Debut of the Year.

Muhammad Mokaev Vs. Cody Durden

Undefeated flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has been a force to be reckoned with just a few fights into his UFC career.

Mokaev made his UFC debut in London back in March. He faced Cody Durden, a veteran in the Octagon and made quick work of him despite his inexperience.

Mokaev landed a flurry of strikes, including a flying knee, that dropped Durden early. He sealed the deal by trapping Durden in a guillotine submission.

Mokaev will undergo shoulder surgery and is expected to return for UFC 286.

Joe Pyfer Vs. Alen Amedovski

After a wild knockout on Dana White‘s Contender Series, Joe Pyfer didn’t hold back in his first official appearance in the Octagon.

Pyfer faced Alen Amedovski in his first UFC test in September. It didn’t take long for Pyfer to shake off the nerves as he landed a massive right hook to Amedovski’s chin that sent him collapsing to the canvas.

Pyfer will return to the UFC next year as he looks to continue to rise to middleweight ranks.

Abus Magomedov Vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Middleweight Abus Magomedov proved he could be the next Dagestani UFC star with a wild win.

Magomedov needed just 19 seconds to dismantle Dustin Stoltzfus at a September Fight Night event. He landed a front kick to the face followed by vicious ground-and-pound for the victory.

Magomedov will face Gerald Meerschaert on February 18th.

Yazmin Jauregui Vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Strawweight fighter Yazmin Jauregui had her ‘welcome to the UFC’ moment in the form of a three-round war with Iasmin Lucindo.

Jauregui made her first walk to the Octagon in August against the tough Lucindo. Both strawweights were looking to make a name for themselves at UFC San Diego.

The two 115lbers went back and forth in a slugfest for 15 minutes. Jauregui earned the unanimous decision win and the praise of UFC President Dana White.

Jauregui won her second UFC fight earlier this month against Istela Nunes.

Watch the full 2022 UFC Debut of the Year nominees compilation below.