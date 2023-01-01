Watch: UFC In 2022 Highlight Compilation With Narration From Michael Bisping

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping will take you on a trip down memory lane in his ‘UFC In 2022’ compilation video produced by BT Sport.

As 2022 comes to a close, the UFC community is in reflection mode when it comes to some of the sport’s top moments over the past 12 months. A slew of new champions took thrones and knockouts, submissions, and fast-paced action stole our attention span.

Bisping, who has turned into one of the UFC’s top commentators following a legendary career in the Octagon, had a front-row seat for a lot of the action. He got the opportunity to call some of the biggest fights of the year alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik.

Fight fans have a lot to look forward to in 2023 and beyond as the sport continues to grow. In the meantime, Bisping and BT Sport summarized the last year in an epic video montage.

Michael Bisping Narrates Epic ‘UFC In 2022’ Recap

Watch the full 2022 UFC recap featuring Bisping below.

The second half of 2022 in the UFC, in particular, featured a series of storybook endings. This includes Leon Edwards’ come-from-behind knockout of Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev returning a title to Dagestan, and Alex Pereira dismantling a two-time kickboxing rival.

2022 also featured the UFC returning in full force to host international events. The promotion held numerous cards in London, Abu Dhabi, and even the UFC’s first-ever event in Paris.

UFC diehards and casual fans alike won’t have to wait long for the cage-fighting juggernaut to return in 2023. The first UFC Fight Night event of the year takes place on January 14th, featuring a middleweight matchup between Nassourdine Imavov and Kelvin Gastelum.

What is your favorite UFC highlight from 2022?