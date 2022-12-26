Watch: UFC’s Nominees For 2022 Knockout Of The Year

The UFC has announced its 2022 nominees for the prestigious ‘Knockout of the Year’ award following an exciting year of fights.

The UFC in 2022 featured a slew of new champions gaining their respective thrones, along with a series of jaw-dropping highlights. MMA, and more specifically the UFC, continues to grow exponentially each year.

One of the most exciting aspects of cage fighting is the art of the knockout. Fighters can knock their opponents into the world of unconsciousness in a matter of seconds.

2022 featured some of the most vicious finishes in UFC history.

Let’s take a look at the UFC’s nominees for the 2022 ‘Knockout of the Year’ award.

Michael Chandler Vs. Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler earned his second UFC win with a brutal front kick to the face of Tony Ferguson.

Chandler and Ferguson battled on the UFC 274 main card earlier this year. The two lightweights were looking to get back in the win column after recent losses.

Chandler not only earned the victory but arguably one of the most memorable knockouts in the promotion’s history.

Leon Edwards Vs. Kamaru Usman

It was a long road to the title for Leon Edwards, but he made the most of it with a remarkable come-from-behind head kick knockout.

Edwards got his rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It wasn’t going well for Edwards after four rounds, and he looked defeated heading into the final five minutes.

A minute away from likely losing a decision, Edwards landed the kick heard around the world to earn the UFC welterweight title.

Molly McCann Vs. Luana Carolina

UFC flyweight Molly McCann put the London crowd into a frenzy with a spinning back fist knockout against Luana Carolina.

McCann faced Carolina as she looked to continue to climb the flyweight rankings. She landed a perfectly timed knockout to earn her second of three consecutive UFC wins over the last 1 1/2 years.

McCann most recently lost to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281 but will look to get back on track in 2023.

Zhang Weili Vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

In a rematch of one of the most exciting women’s MMA fights, Zhang Weili made Joanna Jędrzejczyk look like a shell of her former self.

Weili and Jędrzejczyk came face-to-face once again at UFC 275 in June. The two former strawweight queens looked to earn a No. 1 contender spot, but it was Weili that sent Jędrzejczyk searching for answers.

Weili knocked out Jędrzejczyk with a spinning back fist and would re-gain the title in her next fight at UFC 281.

Watch the full 2022 Knockout of the Year nominees below.