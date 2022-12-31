Watch: UFC’s Top Octagon-Side Finishes Of 2022

Watching fights from the comfort of your home may provide the best viewing experience and seeing a fight live may give the best atmosphere, but there’s something unique about taking in the action right next to the cage. The UFC has compiled some of the best Octagon-side finishes from 2022, so now fight fans can see how some of the year’s best finishes looked from the best seat in the house.

The Contender Series

Vitor Petrino made his pro MMA debut in 2019 and knocked out Rodolfo Bellato in 25 seconds, but the two ended up meeting again on Contender Series with a UFC contract on the line. Bellato put up a much better fight the second time, but Petrino landed a left hook in the second round that sent his Brazilian compatriot falling back to the center of the cage.

Chris Duncan came up short in his first Contender Series opportunity in 2021, but the Scottish lightweight made the most of his second chance. “The Problem” found himself eating strikes from Charlie Campbell but managed to land a right cross that put Campbell on the canvas.

It’s no secret that impressive finishes are the best way to earn a UFC contract on Contender Series, and Bruna Brasil delivered arguably the show’s best knockout of the year against Marnic Mann. “The Special One” landed a head kick in the second round that sent Mann wobbling to the mat as Brasil casually raised her hands.

The Brutal Ones

Adrian Yanez had already scored a few finishes in the UFC before fighting at UFC Austin, but his win over Tony Kelley is where the Texan really announced himself to fight fans. The 29-year-old overwhelmed Kelley with volume and continued battering him on the mat until the referee finally stepped in to stop the bout.

Veteran Court McGee had only ever been stopped once during a UFC career that began in 2010, but Jeremiah Wells changed that at UFC Austin. The 36-year-old secured his fifth-straight stoppage win when he caught McGee with huge left hook.

Marlon Vera ended 2021 by front kicking former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268, and “Chito” added former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz to his current win streak in the main event of UFC San Diego. The Ecuadorian was behind on the scorecards after a fairly low-output fight before dropping Cruz with a head kick in the fourth round.

The Walk-Offs

Song Yadong was given a huge opportunity to face former title challenger Marlon Moraes in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 50, and the Chinese bantamweight made sure to capitalize. “Kung Fu Kid” landed a huge combination just over two minutes into the fight and walked off to celebrate his victory.

Tai Tuivasa had finished four-straight opponents ahead of his UFC 271 clash with fellow heavyweight finisher Derrick Lewis, but “Bam Bam” still managed to outdo himself in that matchup. The Australian backed Lewis to the fence before landing a huge elbow that sent “The Black Beast” falling to the mat.

The Rebound Wins

Chris Curtis had his perfect UFC record broken by Jack Hermansson in July, but the 35-year-old rebounded in a big way when he took on Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282. “The Action Man” landed a counter left hand after catching one of Buckley’s kicks and quickly followed up with strikes on the ground.

Ciryl Gane came up short in his title bid against Francis Ngannou at the beginning of the year, but “Bon Gamin” rebounded by headlining the UFC’s first event in his native France. After battling Tai Tuivasa for nearly three full rounds, Gane rocked “Bam Bam” with a right hand and poured on follow-up punches to the delight of the French crowd.

The Sensational Ones

Molly McCann provided the defining highlight of the UFC’s return to London when she finished Luana Carolina in the third round. “Meatball” briefly framed off of Carolina before landing a brutal spinning back elbow that sent the London crowd into a frenzy.

A clear Knockout of the Year candidate the moment it happened, Michael Chandler’s win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 will be on the promotion’s highlight reel package for years to come. “Iron” landed a front kick just 17 seconds into the second round that put the former interim lightweight champion face down on the canvas while Chandler did backflips in the center of the cage.

The Future Title Challengers

Jamahal Hill will open 2023 by fighting for the vacant light heavyweight title, and the 31-year-old earned that opportunity with a pair of stoppage victories in his two main event bouts in 2022. The first of those was the headlining slot of UFC Vegas 48, where Hill caught Johnny Walker with a right hand that sent the Brazilian for a scary fall against the fence.

The questions heading into Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira were all about how “Poatan” would fair against a well-rounded fighter in just his seventh MMA bout. As it turned out, Strickland felt comfortable hanging on the feet with Pereira and ended up eating a left hook that set the Brazilian up for a shot at the middleweight title.

The Title Winners

The narrative leading up the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira always made it feel like the matchup would be fireworks, but late in the fight it looked as if Adesanya was going to defend his title on the scorecards once again. Instead, Pereira staged a fifth-round comeback when he battered “The Last Stylebender” against the fence to become the UFC’s new middleweight champion.

Perhaps no fight in 2022 was more dramatic than the welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Clearly down on the scorecards and less than a minute away from failing in his bid for the title, Edwards landed a head kick that left Usman starting up at the lights of Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena.

You can check out the full video of the UFC’s Top Octagon-Side Finishes Of 2022 below.