WBC President Announces Plans For Transgender Boxing Categories

The president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Mauricio Sulaimán, has revealed plans for the creation of transgender categories.

The debate surrounding the inclusion of transgender athletes in sport has reached an all-time high in recent years. That’s certainly been the case in the combat sports realm, where perceptions surrounding possible mismatches that could arise from allowing cisgender males/females to face their transgender counterparts have created a growing notion that it’s too dangerous and unfair.

While mixed martial arts organizations have been relatively tight-lipped regarding official policy, aside from the IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation), the WBC — widely regarded as the most prestigious of boxing’s four major governing bodies — looked to lay out its stance this past August.

In a statement, the WBC cited ‘fairness’ and ‘equal competition’ as justification for banning competition between transgender fighters and their cisgender peers. With that, it was ruled that boxers must face those who share the same biological sex.

The organization’s president did, however, reveal in an interview with IZQUIERDAZO that the WBC is “considering the proposal of creating a league for transgender boxing fights,” noting that the determining factor is whether possible accidents inside the ring can be prevented.

Image Credit: Sean Michael Ham/TGB

Well, in the months since, the organization appears to have been satisfied with its research, as plans have been announced for the creation of the previously hinted transgender categories.

WBC’s Sulaimán Explains Introduction Of Trans Categories

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mauricio Sulaimán revealed that the WBC is looking to form transgender boxing leagues, with a global call set to go out next year to tally up the number of athletes interested in competing.

While the organization’s president reiterated that transgender males/females will never be able to share the ring with their cisgender equivalents, he claimed that the WBC’s updated plans derive from the desire to be ‘inclusive’.

“We are going to put out a global call for those who are interested in 2023 and we will set up the protocols, start consultation, and most likely create a league and a tournament,” Sulaimán said. “It is the time to do this, and we are doing this because of safety and inclusion. We have been the leaders in rules for women’s boxing – so the dangers of a man fighting a woman will never happen because of what we are going to put in place.

“In boxing, a man fighting a woman must never be accepted regardless of gender change. There should be no grey area around this, and we want to go into it with transparency and the correct decisions,” Sulaimán added. “Woman to man or man to woman transgender change will never be allowed to fight a different gender by birth…. We are creating a set of rules and structures so that transgender boxing can take place, as they fully deserve to if they want to box… We’re opening a universal registration in 2023, so that we can understand the boxers that are out there – and we’ll start from there.”

Patricio Manuel became the first transgender man to box back in 2018. The 37-year-old, who was assigned female at birth, defeated Hugo Aguilar via decision. Prior to gender reassignment surgery in 2015, Manuel was a five-time US women’s amateur champion.

Image Credit: Patricio Manuel

The move appears to be a clear stance change from Sulaimán. The WBC president made his thoughts on transgender boxing and the discrepancy between “male and female” clear during a 2020 Instagram Live session.

“Transgender is not accepted because there’s a difference between a man and a woman. The WBC does not accept transgender boxing,” Sulaimán said. “There’s only male and female, there’s no in between. People say it has to be the same – so you mean we have to do pregnancy tests for men as well? I mean, it’s a really big difference.” (h/t talkSPORT)

Now, though, Sulaimán says that transgender athletes “deserve” the opportunity to box.

What do you make of the WBC’s decision to explore transgender categories in boxing?

