Fans React To Robert Wittaker vs. Paulo Costa Bout Falling Through

The scheduled bout between middleweights Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa for UFC 284 is reportedly off.

The UFC will be returning to Australia next year for the first time since before the onset of the pandemic and the idea was to get as many Oceania fighters involved as possible.

One of the biggest fighters from that part of the world is Robert Whittaker. The former UFC middleweight champion is looking to make his way back up the rankings and put himself in line for another title shot. The plan was to do just that on the UFC 284 card against Paulo Costa. However, that bout seems to be in jeopardy.

Guys sending me this, I feel sad for Robert because the UFC didn't tell him the truth lol, you don't deserve this. Bro, sorry I won't fight you in Perth UFC posting this (Robert vs Costa)just to sell tickets, you need to realize that.They didn't pay me, I'm out!I’m not joking 🙃 pic.twitter.com/J43Z3LVnyq — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 19, 2022

Fans React To Whittaker/Costa Cancelation

Over the past few weeks, Costa has been telling fans on social media that he has not signed a bout agreement for this fight. Although Whittaker and the UFC have been promoting this fight as a big addition to the main card, it seems now that the fight might be off altogether.

According to reports by ESPN, this bout is off the card due to the exact reason Costa has been saying.

Fans are now reacting to this news.

Was it ever actually signed or agreed upon or was this one of those tactics that the UFC employs to pressure a fighter to sign the contract. — SeeUsoonBoy (@SeeUSoonBoyy) December 19, 2022

Paulo deserves to get paid — Gorilla (@JackedUpGorilla) December 19, 2022

Paulo has been saying that this fight was not gonna happen since it was announced lol — Christian•~• (@YE_YUHHH) December 19, 2022

Paulo Costa out…. Moicano get the fight!!! Send me the contract!!! #MOICANOWANTSMONEY #UFC #MMA — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 19, 2022

Paulo WAS ACTUALLY BEING SERIOUS??? pic.twitter.com/5C5WCzbNYm — SmeshExpress (@SmeshExpress) December 19, 2022

Costa has been teasing his desire to leave the UFC of late. He mentioned that this next bout would be the last on his current contract and even though the UFC has been trying to get him a new deal he turned down an offer because he did not want a multi-fight deal.

