The Wild World of Fighting: The Diaz Sister, Transit Bus MMA, and More (12/31/2022)

Welcome back to the Wild World of Fighting, the series so flawless, it has no need for a New Year’s resolution.

Congratulations on having made it to this, the final day in the year of our lord and savior Bob Sapp, 2022. While this year may have lacked some of the big attraction fights that fans may have wanted to see, there was still a plethora of wild and exciting moments that have unraveled in the world of MMA, making this certainly one to remember.

We close the chapter on this year by taking another dip into the Wild World of Fighting, and this time around, we will see the likes of Jonah Hill in a gi, MMA in a bus, and much more. So strap in, because things around going to get wild in here.

Next Stop, Knuckle Station

Mixed martial arts and jiu-jitsu contests taking place in cars is so 2022. Moving in to the new year, it is safe to say that what fans really need — nay, what they deserve — is to see sanctioned fist fights in a public transit bus.

Luckily for you, such a product happens to exist, and it surprisingly comes from a place that only recently allowed MMA fights to take place legally. Video has been posted online, showing two gentlemen engaging in a rousing fist fight in a bus, naturally including moments like one guy using the handrail to jump up and stomp the other fella’s face into the window.

All things considered, this was a relatively fun and competitive fight to watch, with the added environment of the bus adding a unique twist. Move over slap fighting, there looks to be a new sport in town.

Going Down, Yelling Timber

For those unfamiliar, Ganryujima is a Japanese fighting promotion, with a unique ruleset that heavily favors striking, with competitors being stood up after only a few seconds, if they are not directly pursuing a submission on the ground. One of the trademarks of this style of combat sports, is its unique arena, which features a raised platform with no ropes, cage, or anything else to serve as a wall.

A bout recently happened under this ruleset, at the mixed rules event Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye 2022, taking place to honor Japanese pro wrestling legend Antonio Inoki, who passed away earlier this year, and famously took part in one of the first mixed rules bouts against Muhammad Ali. As video taken by Marc Raimondi and posted to Twitter shows, a contest between Marcus Lero Aurelio and Hidenori Ebata was stopped after the latter was slammed off of the platform, into the ground several inches below.

This was absolutely insane

This moment was already crazy to see from this angle, with the video footage provided. However, a photo quickly followed the video, perfectly capturing this wild moment in Japan.

Unsurprisingly, Ebata was unable to continue after this, suffering some pretty serious pain from the slam, resulting in victory for his foe. However, the night was not over when updates came through, assuring fans that he was okay and had no serious issues.

Jonah Hill Can Scrap

There has been no shortage of celebrities getting themselves involved in the world of combat sports over the years, with actors such as Kevin James, Halle Berry, and Tom Hardy among those who have dipped their toes in the water. However, it seems like Jonah Hill can consider himself among that celebrity class.

The Hollywood actor, known for roles in Superbad, The Wolf of Wall Street, and 21 Jump Street, began training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2018 to deal with trauma from past bullying and to assist his efforts to live a healthier lifestyle. This recently came back up again online when his inspirational story was once again shared, as he opened up about the struggles that every white belt deals with when stepping on the mats for the first time.

Jonah Hill's BJJ story is awesome

It would be interesting to see how Jonah Hill has progressed in his training since then. His story is as motivational and relatable as it gets.

The Diaz Sister

If you are a fan of MMA, then you know about the most prolific pair of brothers the sport has ever known: Nick and Nate Diaz. However, what you may not know is the fact that the Diaz brothers also have a Diaz sister named Nina.

Not much is publicly known about Nina Diaz, as she has kept a low profile, purposely staying out of the spotlight in spite of the fame her family name has garnered. However, a picture recently emerged on social media showing the trio of siblings while they were young, with all three sporting gi’s, and Nick and Nate wearing headbands.

Nick, Nate & Nina.



Nick, Nate & Nina.

The rarely seen Diaz sibling.

Chito Vera is Cool With Lightweights

The final stop in the Wild World of Fighting for 2022 comes courtesy of an exchange between UFC bantamweight contender Marlon “Chito” Vera and rising lightweight prospect Jalin Turner. Recently, Vera was in the news for speaking out against weight cutting, pointing to how large some of the fighters in his division get and how much weight they cut.

These comments didn’t sit right with Turner, who had to jokingly confront Chito for trying to get people to stop cutting weight. However, Vera was quick to point out that he was only talking about bantamweights and was perfectly happy with lightweights doing as they please.

Had to ask my bro @chitoveraUFC about that weight cut stuff

What a hilarious exchange and a great way to put a capstone on this year’s Wild World of Fighting. The coming months are promising to be fun, and it will be exciting to see how things shape up from here.

What was the most insane moment from the Wild World of Fighting in 2022?