The Wild World Of Fighting: Francis Ngannou, Women’s Featherweight, and More (12/24/2022)

Welcome back to the Wild World of Fighting, a series so good, it has ended up on Santa’s nice list.

[DISCLAIMER: ANY VIEWS EXPRESSED IN THIS PIECE ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINIONS AND BELIEFS OF THE WEBSITE AND ITS AFFILIATES. WELCOME TO THE WILD WORLD OF FIGHTING]

It is the holiday season, and with no more UFC to watch for the rest of the year, fight fans are gathered around their fireplaces, opening gifts while classic Pride highlights fill the air in the background (just me?).

However, just because there is no major MMA event happening this weekend, does not mean the fans of the sport are getting any less wild, with some fun stories to dive into, involving Darren Till from the meat section, insane wrestling skills, and some suggestive images from Francis Ngannou.

Big Updates In The Women’s 145lb Rankings

It seems pretty hard to not respect Amanda Nunes for everything she has accomplished in the sport, namely being the only women’s champ-champ in UFC history. However, it is also possible to respect her while recognizing the lack of challengers she has faced lately, in holding on to the women’s featherweight title, as this is an extremely underdeveloped division in the sport as a whole.

Perhaps nothing speaks better to how underdeveloped women’s featherweight is, than looking a comparison of the state of the UFC rankings for this division, from the start of the year to the end of it. While most divisions see a good amount of movement through the rankings, women’s 145lb shows no change, as there were no ranked fighters at the beginning or end of 2022.

Updated #UFC W FW Rankings.



End of 2022 vs. the Beginning of 2022. pic.twitter.com/kGFv5NZfWB — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 20, 2022

Amanda Nunes certainly does not need fighters in the rankings to be a seen as a dominant force across two weight divisions. This only reinforces the idea that the promotion will cease to maintain this division once “The Lioness” retires.

Darren Till? I Thought You Said Darren Grill

As much as it may be easy to forget, even UFC fighters still need to do grocery shopping, so it is definitely not uncommon for someone to run into their favorite fighter while at their local supermarket. Sometimes that might mean realizing that they look way different in person, than on TV or social media.

It appears this was the case for one person, who seemed to run into Darren Till in the meat section of the grocery store. Little did they know, he was still looking a little rough from his recent loss to Dricus du Plessis.

“I’ve got a girlfriend who’s seven months pregnant, I don’t really care. I’ve got a daughter in Brazil who I haven’t seen for a year, I don’t really care." https://t.co/7DWJyrCeNu — Ben Kiely (@TheJivemaster) December 22, 2022

Okay, okay, so that wasn’t actually Darren Till, but the resemblance was definitely uncanny. Whoever bought that steak better be sure to cook it long enough, otherwise it might talk to them with a Scouse accent.

Bruce Buffer’s Unexpected Cameo

As someone who has been an MMA fan since before the Conor McGregor era (ancient, I know), I still get a little bit tickled to see MMA crossovers in unexpected places. Perhaps the most unexpected, but equally on-brand place to run into one of these situations, would be at the concert of a heavy metal band.

Nevertheless, fans of the band Undeath who also like MMA, likely felt that same excitement, when they heard Bruce Buffer’s voice provide the opening announcement for the metal band’s recent tour. Video of this was shared online, where the Buff can be heard giving a unique flare on his iconic call.

Three Kinds of UFC Fans

In a week of no UFC events, one of the biggest news stories to develop was that of an increase in pay-per-view prices moving forward. Now, fans are going to be asked to pay $79.99, marking another incremental increase in price since the start of the ESPN PPV era.

This is understandably polarizing news, with fans coming in on several ends of the spectrum when responding to this announcement. On the one hand, you have some, like the user below, who are beginning to lose count of the amount of money fans have to pay each year to watch the sport.

the new total cost of being a UFC fan in 2023 is.. pic.twitter.com/1RhZc98Tep — Hektic_One (@hektic_one) December 22, 2022

Conversely, there are those, who may consider misguided by some, which defend the decision to once again hike up the prices. Then, there is the third category of fans, who do not seem particularly bothered by the increased price point of pay-per-views, due to reasons of a swashbuckling nature.

Everyones upset about the UFC PPV price going up pic.twitter.com/3xtI1NR3j2 — Shed Boy (@Callum_JN) December 22, 2022

Our legal team has advised me not to disclose my own personal viewing methods, and simply state that the unauthorized reproduction or distribution of a copyrighted work is illegal and punishable by law. But thank God for BT Sport.

Bringing BJJ to a Wrestling Match

In the modern era, people are being introduced to BJJ and MMA at earlier ages. This can lead to an early adoption of mixed techniques, with people looking to combine martial arts where possible, even in non-MMA competition.

A recent example of this found its way online, with a video taken during what seems to be a high school wrestling match. That said, one of the competitors channeled their inner conspiracy theorist, feeling the heartbeats of a thousand 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu affiliates coursing through his veins, as he opted for an Iminari roll in the middle of a wrestling match, rather than messing with a boring old takedown.

Idgaf that iminari roll has me THROBBIN pic.twitter.com/8pjVe2e31s — McLovin 🤼 (@myMcLovin) December 21, 2022

Unfortunately this iminari roll/ankle pick combo did not result in a takedown being scored, but it did lead to its user finding another dominant position. So if you’re asking me (I know, nobody is asking me), that is a win for Ryan Hall and Tony Ferguson in my book.

What Are You Doing Step-Francis?

To conclude this holiday edition of the Wild World of Fighting, we zoom in on the UFC’s heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who appears to be gearing up for a return, now that he is back from knee surgery. Of course, there are still plenty of unanswered questions about what he will be doing next, but first comes training, which it seems is something the champ has been able to return to.

Sadly, for middleweight prospect Chris Curtis, this also means that Ngannou is back to honing the ground skills that helped him retain his title against Ciryl Gane. Ngannou posted training photos online, showing him completely manhandling the middleweight, with the two clearly having a bit of fun.

As it turns out, the Wild World of Fighting is also a really dirty place, full of really dirty minds. So naturally, the expression on Ngannou’s face, as well as the position in which he has Curtis, has led to some pretty hilarious remixes of this photo, taken out of context, with the below being one of the more popular renditions.

Netflix: “are you still watching”



Me and someone’s daughter: pic.twitter.com/dpWad9wpLX — Ben Davis 🎄 (@BenTheBaneDavis) December 21, 2022

Even Chris Curtis got in on the jokes a little bit, having fun with the whole situation. Although he did not seem to pleased with the situation he found himself in.

It's always ya own people… 🤣🤣🤣 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 21, 2022

Nothing to get you in the mindset for family time at Christmas like a quick dive into the Wild World of Fighting. Until next time, enjoy your holidays, don’t drink and drive, and for the love of all that is good in this world, do not give another person a fruit cake.

What was your favorite moment from this week’s WWOF?