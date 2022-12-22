Wiz Khalifa Discusses MMA Training Progress After Five Years

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has found a love for mixed martial arts and sat down for a chat with Logan Paul to discuss his journey so far.

For years, martial arts training has been used by millions of people either to get ready for a fight or battle or to get in better shape and get healthier.

Since the inception of the UFC, we have seen more people flocking to mixed martial arts training and even more to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Even if those people never plan to compete professionally, there is a benefit that one can get from MMA training that cannot be found anywhere else.

A lot of times, celebrities will begin an MMA regiment to train for an upcoming movie or film, but there are few that live the lifestyle and love it enough to continue their journey even when the filming or over, one man who is loving life as a martial artist is rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Image Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa Has been Training At An MMA Gym For Five Years

Khalifa is known as a rapper and has fans all over the world. He is constantly touring and appearing on different shows. That kind of lifestyle can be hard on a person, but the one constant in his life is his MMA training. He spoke about how he got into this training while a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul.

“I’ve been training for like five years now. I don’t know, I f–k with it, it’s just fun,” he said h/t Sportskeeda. “It’s cool to learn new sh-t. I think the older you get, you just get into different things like your body just tells you what’s cool and what’s not cool. I started lifting and I went to Unbreakable with Jay Glazer and just naturally they just put me on this program. I’m kind of just open for whatever. Jiu-jitsu, wrestling, striking, it’s whatever, if you want to teach me some sh-t, I’m down to learn.”

Khalifa not only trains but is a big fan of the fight game. He can often be seen at different MMA and boxing events and is even part owner of PFL. He has expressed some interest in the past in getting in the ring or cage himself, although he was less enthusiastic about it during this podcast.

“I wouldn’t say no because anything could happen. I’m definitely ready for whatever,” he said when asked about a fight.

If he is looking for a fight, he is certainly talking to the right man. Both Paul brothers have perfected the business of celebrity fighting. Since those two began their boxing journeys, there have been many other celebrities trying their hand at taking some fights. Perhaps fans will see Khalifa face one of them in the future.

Would you be interested in seeing Wiz Khalifa fight in the cage or ring?