Watch: Former WWE Pro Wrestler Loses Pro MMA Debut

Former WWE wrestler Jack Claffey made his professional MMA debut over the weekend at Full Contact Contender 32.

Claffey fought at bantamweight and lost via TKO to Marlon Jones in the first round. Claffey is likely better known to wrestling fans as Gentleman Jack Gallagher, a popular undercard act in 2016 and 2017 in WWE. Gallagher worked in the promotion’s cruiserweight division and had an acclaimed feud with Neville (now known as PAC in AEW). Claffey’s eccentric persona was a moderate hit with audiences.

The Speaking Out Movement in professional wrestling led to a large number of sexual misconduct allegations coming to the fore. For Jack Claffey, an assault allegation from 2014 led to his release from WWE in 2020.

Marlon Jones made short work of Jack Claffey, rocking him with a series of brutal shots before landing flush on his chin with a right hook. The hook was enough to send a clearly discombobulated Claffey to the ground. The referee called an end to the bout shortly thereafter.

Marlon Jones brings it EARLY and gets the first-round TKO finish



👊#FCC32

📺 Tune in now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/Wsu2w5AQAb — FullContactContender (@FCCMMA) December 17, 2022

Jack Claffey Focusing On A Combat Sports Career Moving Forward

Jack Claffey has not wrestled since his release from WWE in June 2020. The release came shortly after Claffey addressed his assault accusation, claiming he didn’t remember it but accepting responsibility regardless.

Claffey previously fought at the amateur MMA level in 2015 and 2016, where he picked up a 2-0 record. In 2019, rumors of interest from Bellator MMA swirled but ultimately went nowhere. Earlier this year, he was victorious in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 25 with a third-round KO victory over Rick Caruso. The BKFC left many expecting more from Claffey in his professional MMA debut.

Jack Claffey has since confirmed his disappointment in his performance on Instagram. Acknowledging his 50-50 record in combat sports in 2022, Claffey is now looking forwards to 2023. Where he fights next remains to be seen.