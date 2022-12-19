Zabit Magomedsharipov Ramps Up Speculation Of Possible UFC Return

Former UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov may be keeping the door cracked open to an Octagon return.

Magomedsharipov hasn’t fought since a win over Calvin Kattar in Nov. 2019. He was removed from the UFC rankings last year due to inactivity.

Magomedsharipov further shut down a potential UFC return when he notified the UFC in June that he was retiring from MMA altogether. He hinted on social media that he had begun training to become a doctor in Russia.

Magomedsharipov underwent surgery to correct an immune system ailment that further convinced him to leave fighting. Although, just a few months after retiring, the 31-year-old might be having second thoughts about his decision.

Zabit Magomedsharipov Raises Eyebrows In Recent Instagram Post

In a recent Instagram post, Magomedsharipov appeared to hint at a possible return to the Octagon.

“Contracts are no longer the same, of course,” Magomedsharipov said.

In Sept. 2021, Magomedsharipov’s coach, Mark Henry, hinted at the Russian’s desires to return to the UFC. Before his retirement, he won 14 fights in a row and seemed destined to contend for the featherweight title.

Magomedsharipov made his UFC debut against Mike Santiago in Sept. 2017, earning a second-round submission. He went on to earn post-fight performance bonuses against the likes of Kyle Bochniak and Sheymon Moraes.

Wins over Jeremy Stephens and Kattar set Magomedsharipov up for a matchup against Yair Rodríguez in Aug. 2020 before Rodríguez pulled out with an ankle injury. He was not rescheduled that year following the fight’s cancelation.

If Magomedsharipov is intent on returning to MMA, as his post arguably suggests, he’ll add another impressive contender to the featherweight division.

Is Zabit Magomedsharipov returning to the UFC?