Zhang Weili Lays Down Requirement For Rose Namajunas Trilogy

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili wants revenge against Rose Namajunas, but only if Namajunas passes a specific requirement.

Weili regained the strawweight throne by defeating Carla Esparza via submission at UFC 281. She defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk earlier this year at UFC 275 to earn the title shot against Esparza.

As Weili begins her second reign as strawweight champion, she’s arguably a more complete fighter than she was during her first reign. After defeating Jędrzejczyk in their first matchup at UFC 248, she lost to Namajunas via a head-kick knockout at UFC 261.

A close, split decision loss to Namajunas at UFC 268 made Weili look on the outside looking into the title picture. Although, Esparza defeating Namajunas reopened the door to another title reign.

Weili is now calling the shots at 115lbs and wants Namajunas to prove herself at least once before earning the trilogy.

Zhang Weili Open To Third Fight With Rose Namajunas

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Weili entertained the idea of facing Namajunas in a trilogy.

“Maybe not immediately, the next title defense, but we’ll run into each other down the road,” Weili said.

Weili then explained what Namajunas needs to do to earn another title shot.

“Yes, she needs to win one to get her confidence back,” Weili replied.

Namajunas hasn’t fought since losing to Esparza at UFC 274. She’s remained busy during her hiatus, including modeling gigs and a new documentary about her life and career.

Another potential rematch looms for Weili against Jéssica Andrade, who she defeated in 2019. Andrade will face former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy at UFC 283.

A timeframe hasn’t been announced for Namajunas’ return, although she’ll have to get back in the win column for Weili to consider giving her a title shot.

