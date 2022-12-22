Zion Clark Looks To Pursue A Belt Following His MMA Debut

Inspirational fighter Zion Clark is fresh off of his MMA debut and already has his sights set as high as they can be in the sport.

Zion Clark is a young fighter who has been turning heads in the sport recently. The 25-year-old former wrestler and current track-and-field star began his MMA journey this past weekend when he defeated Eugene Murray by unanimous decision at a Gladiator’s Challenge card in San Diego. Already, Clark has the eyes of some of the biggest names in the sport on him. Now following his first win, he is looking to keep the momentum going.

Image Credit: Zion Clark

Zion Clark Discusses His MMA Journey Both Past, Present, And Future

Clark was born with a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome. Because of this, he was born without legs. He had a tough childhood but found success in athletics. He has broken several Track and Field world records and now is using his wrestling background to get into MMA.

He spoke with MMA Fighting about his first win and where he thinks his career could take him.

“I’m a martial artist first before everything. There’s no track and field without the basis of wrestling for me. There’s no breaking world records without the basis of wrestling for me. I’ve really circulated my life around this. Not that I’m obsessed, but more so that I’ve learned a lot of values and it’s helped me through some dark times,” he said. “Now I’m in a place where I can do some damage. Why not run this train off the rails? I try to keep it moving forward. I don’t want to ride the wave of this one fight. I want you guys to see the next one.”

Clark has the support of the MMA community. Even Conor McGregor is keeping a watchful eye on him. Clark was a bit critical of his first bout but getting the win is all that mattered. He knows that he has a bright future and wants a bright shiny belt at the end of the day.

“[I want to] take it all the way to the top. I want a belt,” Clark said. “Simple. That’s as simple as it is. But for now, I’ve got to get there first, so I’ve got to focus and learn right now.”

Clark is looking to get back in the cage in 2023. He will need to heal up from a wrist injury he suffered in his fight. Now that his inspirational story is in the limelight, many more people will no doubt be following along as Clark sets out to prove his past haters wrong.

What do you think of Zion Clark and his amazing story?

All Quotes via MMA Fighting.