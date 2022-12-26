Zion Clark Reveals Which Fighter He Idolized When He Was Younger

Zion Clark recently shed some light on MMA fighters and freestyle wrestlers who inspired him when he was younger.

Zion Clark competed in his first MMA fight earlier this month, picking up a unanimous decision win over Eugene Murray at a Gladiator Challenge event. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Clark discussed a variety of topics, including how he got into MMA, his time as a collegiate wrestler and the athletes who inspired him growing up.

When it comes to freestyle wrestlers, Zion Clark cited former Olympic and Pan American Games gold medalist Jordan Burroughs as someone who inspired him. Burroughs is widely regarded as one of the best freestyle wrestlers of all time. His flashy double-leg takedown, explosiveness, and leg lace techniques have made him a legend in the sport.

When it comes to MMA fighters, the main star Zion Clark highlighted was former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

Zion Clark Recalls Being Impressed By How “Nasty” Jon Jones Could Get In The Octagon

When interviewer Damon Martin asked which fighter he liked watching the most growing up, Zion Clark singled out “Bones”.

“Jon Jones, personally,” Zion Clark revealed. “Just the way that — just how nasty he was, you know. And I was a young kid, and he was the youngest champion, you know. And there was just something that I idolized, like him, Jordan Burroughs… Later down the line, I can just call both of them on the phone and ask them for advice… I’ve got to talk to them personally and pick their brains, and work with them on the mat.”

Jon Jones has not fought since his controversial unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. “Bones” vacated his title that same year due to both his interest in bulking up for the heavyweight division and dissatisfaction with the pay he was getting per fight.

Based on Zion Clark’s comments, it’s not implausible that he might even train with the UFC legend ahead of his second pro MMA fight down the line.

