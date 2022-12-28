AJ McKee Compares Zion Clark’s Upper Body Strength To UFC Champion

Former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee feels his teammate, Zion Clark, is a physical freak of nature despite not having legs.

Clark won his first professional MMA fight in a unanimous decision victory at a Gladiator’s Challenge event earlier this month. Despite being born with a rare birth defect that resulted in no leg development, he’s taken the MMA world by storm with his story of triumph through adversity.

Along with being a rising MMA star, Clark also is a standout in track and field. His limitations haven’t stopped him from pursuing his dreams and testing himself in all facets on the highest levels.

Clark trains with McKee and his team as he works to round out his fighting toolbox. He’s made a big impression on McKee and others at the gym, particularly with his upper body strength.

AJ McKee: Zion Clark Has Francis Ngannou’s Strength

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, McKee praised Clark’s strength despite his physical limitations.

“I think people have mistaken him as ‘Oh, well he doesn’t have any legs, he can’t fight’. You guys don’t understand, he’s been wrestling since he was a child,” McKee said of Clark. “He wrestled college-level…he’s been in it. To implement a little bit of striking and to just show him where he’s at different angles, opening his front headlock game, and then fighting a guy that’s 125lbs… this man has the upper torso of a Francis Ngannou. He’s easily a 220lber. This man is huge! And anybody who is 125lbs, when he grabs them…it’s unreal.

“Me being a 155lber, I go neck and neck with him with the grip,” McKee continued on Clark. “But I also have my father’s McKee strength…when he goes with the other guys in the gym, his wrist control is phenomenal. And I think he’s gonna go out there and keep shocking the world.”

Like UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, Clark has eyes on a world title. Clark also had a tough upbringing, which led him through multiple foster care systems and other childhood obstacles.

Other MMA stars, such as former UFC two-weight world champion Conor McGregor, have also kept a close eye on Clark’s rise.

Meanwhile, McKee will return to action this weekend at the Bellator vs. RIZIN cross-promotional event. He won his lightweight debut earlier this year against Spike Carlyle.

McKee’s endorsement of Clark is profound, and he’ll look to continue to crush barriers and prove that some of us can make the impossible look ordinary.

