Abdul Razak Alhassan Issues Expletive-Laced Callout Of Joaquin Buckley

UFC middleweight Abdul Razak Alhassan wasted no time in calling for a rematch with Joaquin Buckley after his UFC Vegas 67 win.

Alhassan knocked out Claudio Ribeiro in his UFC return on Saturday at UFC Vegas 67. It was his first fight in nearly a full year after losing a split decision to Buckley last February.

Alhassan has split his last four fights since a return to 185lbs after a move from welterweight. After the vicious finish of Ribeiro, he’s looking to prove he belongs amongst the most dangerous UFC middleweights.

Alhassan, who is usually mild-mannered in his post-fight interviews, unleashed a verbal barrage on Buckley after UFC Vegas 67 as he called for a rematch.

Abdul Razak Alhassan Wants Rematch Against “F**king B**ch” Joaquin Buckley

During his UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference, Alhassan exploded when asked who he wants next.

“I want to fight that b**ch ass Buckley again. If anybody sees him, tell him I say he’s a f**king b**ch. He’s a p**sy. He’s a f**king p**sy like the biggest p**sy,” Alhassan said. “Okay, so I know it’s the fight game. But when you talk so much s**t, right? And you stand in front of a guy and be like, ‘I’m going to knock you the f**k out.’ And we had an agreement. Let’s go on in the center of the ring. Let’s f**king bang and see who the f**k is gonna go down first. That b**ch felt one punch and was like, uh, let me take you down. You’re a b**ch, Buckley. But if you’re watching this, you’re a b**ch. I want to whoop your ass. I saw you a f**king b**ch.

“His b**ch ass felt my power and was like ‘I don’t want this I’m gonna take you down, you’re a b**ch, Buckley,” Alhassan continued. “I hope you see this. If I see him in the street and he talks s**t. I swear to God; I will show you the f**king African. I will smack the f**k out of you. I swear. I’ll treat you like you’re a b**ch.

“I want a rematch with that f—ing b—ch so I can f—k him up. Buckley, you are b—ch if you’re a man, come and fight me again. You are a b—ch again.”

Alhassan showed initial promise in the UFC with wins in four of his first five UFC fights. He picked up knockouts over Sabah Homasi, Niko Price, and Charlie Ward to begin his UFC tenure.

Buckley is searching for a win after back-to-back losses to Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov. After defeating Alhassan, he earned a TKO victory over Albert Duraev last June.

Alhassan has an issue with Buckley opting not to keep their fight on the feet for its entirety. During the action, Buckley did get the better of Alhassan with his wrestling, although the fight could’ve arguably been scored either way.

As he works to climb the middleweight ladder, Alhassan wants to put the Buckley chapter behind him by defeating him in a jaw-dropping fashion should they meet again.

