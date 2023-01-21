Israel Adesanya Predicts Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya feels Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill won’t go the distance at UFC 283.

Teixeira and Hill will square off for the vacant light heavyweight belt at UFC 283 tonight. The card marks the UFC’s return to Brazil after a three-year absence.

Adesanya, who fought for the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, has a close eye on the UFC 283 headliner. Hill is getting a massive bump to the title shot despite being the seventh-ranked contender in the division’s rankings.

Meanwhile, Teixeira gets a chance at redemption after losing the light heavyweight belt to Jiří Procházka at UFC 275. At 43 years old, he’s looking to once again prove that age is just a number.

Adesanya feels Hill’s power will be too much for Teixeira to overcome.

Israel Adesanya Gives Jamahal Hill The Nod Against Glover Teixeira

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Adesanya gave his breakdown for Teixeira/Hill.

“I’m gonna go Jamahal Hill,” Adesanya said. “Glover’s a veteran, I like his story…but Hill’s like the black Chuck Liddell. Dad bod but skinny, knocks motherfuckers out…I’m picking Hill by knockout.”

Hill has won three in a row, including a TKO victory over Thiago Santos last August. He’s also earned knockouts over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute since suffering his first pro loss to Paul Craig.

Teixeira has the most finishes and submissions in UFC light heavyweight division history. He made his UFC debut at UFC 146 back in 2012.

Teixeira vs. Hill figures to be a great fight stylistically, but Adesanya feels Hill’s knockout power will be the difference maker.

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya’s prediction for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill?