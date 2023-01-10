AJ McKee Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Bellator, MMA Twitter Reacts

Former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee isn’t fighting anywhere other than the Bellator cage anytime soon.

Bellator announced in a Tuesday press release that they’re re-signing McKee to a new multi-year contract. Bellator President Scott Coker also revealed that McKee will compete in the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix tournament.

McKee had two fights left on his current Bellator deal before re-signing to a new one. He entertained the idea of a UFC move to face top talents such as Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

McKee most recently fought at the Bellator-Rizin cross-promotional event just weeks ago. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Roberto de Souza in his second-career lightweight appearance.

After losing a featherweight title rematch to Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire last April, McKee opted for a move to 155lbs. He won his lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle last October.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Bellator Securing AJ McKee’s Future

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about McKee’s new Bellator deal.

I'm always hoping for chaos, but not surprising here. No chance Bellator lets him walk, even if there wasn't a LW GP around the corner. Good news is there's some amazing fights coming for AJ at 155, be it Usman, Shabliy, or Tofiq. https://t.co/kSRdpS0Rrc — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 10, 2023

Elated to have my guy @AJMcKee101 back with @BellatorMMA for the foreseeable future.



It is clear that the promotion values him and his talents and I am proud to be a part of that. https://t.co/flpWSf4R1h — 𝚌𝚓𝚝𝚞𝚝𝚝𝚕𝚎.𝚎𝚝𝚑 (@kidceej) January 10, 2023

AJ McKee resigning with Bellator hurts my heart. Sigh. — ‘Big Gun’ Brian Petrie (@BrianPetrieMMA) January 10, 2023

Travesty. Wasting talent. Dude should’ve been in the UFC by now lol guess McKee doesn’t wanna hang with the real big dogs https://t.co/tCBiUsLyAp — (ngannou is) the goat 🐐 (@FNGgtMMA) January 10, 2023

McKee had two fights left on his deal. Major contract extension … https://t.co/it77IdxUeU — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) January 10, 2023

NOOOOOOO @ajmckee101 YOU SUPPOSED TO GO FIGHT VOLK https://t.co/5lBgn4ViSV — Kape (@Kape_8) January 10, 2023

Great start to the year for Bellator. Had to make this happen, and they did. https://t.co/MH3z2Z2VG9 — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) January 10, 2023

Outside of a loss to Freire, McKee is unblemished in his professional MMA career. He captured the featherweight title and the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix in 2021 in a first-round win over Freire.

McKee’s new contract sets up a potential trilogy with Freire in 2023. He’s admitted that the Freire trilogy would be the only fight he would entertain moving back down to featherweight.

First thing’s first for McKee as he prepares to compete in the upcoming lightweight tournament. Usman Nurmagomedov will get the No. 1 overall seed after dismantling Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire last year.

The full Grand Prix bracket, along with McKee’s next Bellator opponent, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, McKee’s new deal is a massive victory for Bellator to begin 2023.

What is your reaction to AJ McKee re-signing with Bellator?